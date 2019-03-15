Home

Robert Thomas "Bob" Prescott

Robert Thomas "Bob" Prescott Obituary
Robert “Bob” Thomas Prescott, 83, of Ocean City, NJ and formerly of Springfield, PA passed away surrounded by his family on March 7, 2019. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife Lorraine (White) for almost 64 yrs., their children Robert (Jennifer), Donna Scanzaroli (Michael), Deborah Worrell (Joseph), Karen, Aki, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He worked for 38 yrs. for Bell of Pa, was a veteran of the US Army, served as a Boy Scout Leader and was an active member of St. Stephens Church for many years. He was an avid traveler and loved spending winters in FL while spending summers with family at the shore. Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on March 23, 2019 at Grace Bible Fellowship, Wallingford, PA. Visitation from 10-11 In lieu of flowers send donations for veterans to GarySiniseFoundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019
