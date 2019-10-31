|
Robert V. Kardine, 63 of Delaware, formerly from Garnet Valley Pa, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Robert was born in Chester, son of the late Albert and Sadie (Litwa) Kardine. A graduate of Chichester High School, Bob was an Instrumentation Specialist with ConocoPhillips for many years and was a member of the Boothwyn Fire Company #1. He enjoyed golfing and hunting; as well as, breeding, hunting, training and showing German Shorthair Pointer’s along with his wife Sally. He especially enjoyed spending time at his second home in Delaware. Bob was also a member of Eight Point Gun Club for 30 years. Bob was always willing and ready to whatever needed to maintain and improve the club, along with his family, friends, and club members Bob will be sorely missed and always in our thoughts. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by a brother, Albert Kardine. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sarah “Sally” (Wellbrock) Kardine; a sister, Nancy Kennedy and husband Chas of Wilmington, Del; a sister-in-law, Suzanne Yates and husband Darryl of Media; aunts, and many cousins and spouses along with nieces and nephews, and a great niece. Bob had a special bond with his niece, Taylor Yates, who Bob loved and adored dearly as his own. A memorial service will be scheduled in Pennsylvania at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, Del.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019