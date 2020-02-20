Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
King Funeral Service Inc
209 North Newtown Street Road (Route 252)
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 353-6899
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
King Funeral Service Inc
209 North Newtown Street Road (Route 252)
Newtown Square, PA 19073
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
King Funeral Service Inc
209 North Newtown Street Road (Route 252)
Newtown Square, PA 19073
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Robert W. Bender


1942 - 2020
Robert W. Bender Obituary
Robert W. Bender, age 77, on February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Abate). Devoted father of Robert (Julie), John (Donna), Lynn (John) Slevenski and Anthony (Jen). Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 great granddaughters and 6 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Sunday 6pm to 8pm and Monday 8:15am to 9:15am at King Funeral Home, 209 N. Newtown Street Road, (Rt. 252), Newtown Square. Funeral Mass Monday 10am at St. Pius X Church. Internment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the HealthWell Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd., Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874 would be appreciated. Arr. King Funeral Service
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2020
