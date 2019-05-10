|
|
Robert W. “Butch” Carpenter, age 80, died on May 7, 2019 at Crozer-Chester Medical Center. Born, raised, and educated in Chester, Butch attended St. Robert’s Parochial School and graduated from Chester High School in 1957. Butch has lived in Linwood for the past 17 years. He retired from The Boeing Company after 38 years working in the Sheet Metal Department. Butch loved golfing, hunting, fishing, and was a member and president of the Boothwyn Bass Hawks since 1973. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was the son of the late Edward and Kathleen (Gallagher) Carpenter; father of the late Robert “Bobby” Carpenter, and brother of the late James Carpenter and Margaret Carpenter Ragni. Survivors: His loving wife of 40 years, Donna Eckman Carpenter; his children Eugene “Gene” Mancuso and Daniel “Dan” Mancuso (Kellie); his brother Edward Carpenter; and his grandchildren Daniel and Nicholas Mancuso and Dominic Burrell; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation: Tuesday morning from 10-11:15 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave. Aston. Funeral Service: Tuesday at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Burial: Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills. In lieu of flowers: Memorial donations may be made to the American Association for Cancer Research at www.aacr.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019