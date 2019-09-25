|
Robert W. Edwards, on September 10, 2019, age 95, of Glenolden, Pa. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Loving father of Elaine Barrett (Francis-deceased), Joan Hourigan (Richard), Nancy Mandato (Felix, Sr.). Dear grandfather of Felix, Jr. and Dane Mandato. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane, Pa on Tuesday, October 1, 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Gary Sinise Fdn., P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365, www.garysinisefoundation.org Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 27, 2019