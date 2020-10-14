Robert W. Gilbert, age 81, of Ocean View, DE passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at his home. Born to the late Mortimer Sr. & Anna Ashman Gilbert, Bob has resided in Ocean View, DE since his retirement in 2003. He previously was a resident of Linwood, PA for 65 years. He attended Chichester H.S., Class of 1957 and graduated from Philadelphia Wireless Technical Institute as a Refrigeration/Air Conditioning Technician. Bob spent his entire career in the air conditioning and facilities management trade retiring from Johnson Controls. He previously worked for Scott Paper. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Janice R. Segear Gilbert, his sister, Betty Kumerant, 6 children, Kathy Chandler, Barbara (Dave) Hook, Linda Hill, Nancy Baxter, James June (Marsha) & Mable Dewar (Dan), 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry & Mortimer “Mort” Gilbert and a granddaughter, Amber Chandler. Bob was a lifelong volunteer firefighter, having joined Friendship Fire Co. #2 at the age of 16. He held many positions including Financial Secretary, Superintendent of Apparatus as well as Fire Chief. Bob was instrumental in the forming of the Lower Chichester Fire Co., where he also served the position of Fire Chief. A visitation will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020, from 8:30am - 10:00am at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk RD., Garnet Valley, PA followed by services at 10:00am. Interment, Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Lower Chichester Fire Co., 1540 Huddle Ave., Linwood, PA 19061. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com