Robert W. Koppe, Sr., a resident of Greenwich, Connecticut, and formerly of West Milford, New Jersey, passed away on August 15, 2020. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Amy Judith Murtagh and her husband Captain John Murtagh, USMCR, and Kristen June Koppe, his brother Bill and wife Lisa, his sister Lori, and his nephew Brian and niece Beth. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Monica, his loving brother Pat, and his beloved son, Bobby Jr. Bob was born on July 25, 1951 in Darby, Pennsylvania, and was raised in Springfield, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Springfield High School, where he played baseball and basketball, and Franciscan University of Steubenville, where he was a brother of Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity. He was an Accountant for over 40 years for several companies in New Jersey. Bob loved his family with all his heart, as well as his Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, and his daughter Amy’s Boston College Eagles. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob and Bobby’s names to Melmark Pennsylvania.



