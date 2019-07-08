|
|
Robert W. Moffatt, age 79 of Garnet Valley, PA passed away on July 5, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Ridley Park, PA, he resided in Garnet Valley, PA for 47 years. Previously, he served in the army, stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. Robert was a general manager for I&I Sling in Aston, PA for over 35 years retiring in 2007. He graduated from Ridley Park High School class of 1958. Bob enjoyed traveling the country with his wife, first on motorcycles, then in their airstream camper. He also enjoyed hiking the Appalachian Trail, visiting vintage steam locomotives and constructing model trains. He was active in Ridley Park Explorer Scouts. In addition to his parents, William and Jane Napier Moffatt, Robert is preceded in death by his son, Robert W. Moffatt who passed in 1962. He is survived by wife of 58 years, Gloria J. Tuson Moffatt; 2 sons, Allan W. Moffatt, and Kenneth (Edward Gusman) Moffatt; 2 brothers, William N. Moffatt and Bruce A. Moffatt. A visitation will be held on Thursday July 11, 10-11 am at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a memorial service at 11 am. Interment is private. Donations in his memory may be made to either The Community Foundation, at http://www.TCFhelps.org . Click on the “ Play for the A’s” donate button or Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway Museum, www.wwfry.org Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 9, 2019