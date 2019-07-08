Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Moffatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Moffatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Moffatt Obituary
Robert W. Moffatt, age 79 of Garnet Valley, PA passed away on July 5, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Ridley Park, PA, he resided in Garnet Valley, PA for 47 years. Previously, he served in the army, stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. Robert was a general manager for I&I Sling in Aston, PA for over 35 years retiring in 2007. He graduated from Ridley Park High School class of 1958. Bob enjoyed traveling the country with his wife, first on motorcycles, then in their airstream camper. He also enjoyed hiking the Appalachian Trail, visiting vintage steam locomotives and constructing model trains. He was active in Ridley Park Explorer Scouts. In addition to his parents, William and Jane Napier Moffatt, Robert is preceded in death by his son, Robert W. Moffatt who passed in 1962. He is survived by wife of 58 years, Gloria J. Tuson Moffatt; 2 sons, Allan W. Moffatt, and Kenneth (Edward Gusman) Moffatt; 2 brothers, William N. Moffatt and Bruce A. Moffatt. A visitation will be held on Thursday July 11, 10-11 am at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a memorial service at 11 am. Interment is private. Donations in his memory may be made to either The Community Foundation, at http://www.TCFhelps.org . Click on the “ Play for the A’s” donate button or Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway Museum, www.wwfry.org Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now