Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Repine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. "Repo" Repine Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert W. "Repo" Repine Sr. Obituary
Robert W. “Repo” Repine Sr., age 53 of Upper Chichester, PA passed away suddenly on May 4, 2019 at home. Born to Stanley Repine and Margaret Dower Rademan, he was raised & educated in Chester, PA. Rob has resided in Upper Chichester for the past 30 years. A Truck Driver for the Teamsters Union, Rob was a Chief Engineer at both the Ogden Firehouse & the Lower Chichester Firehouse. Although his life revolved around the firehouses, his other devotion was his grandson, Nolan. Rob is survived by 5 children, Robert W. Jr. (Ashley), Charlee, Taylor (Kyla), Dakota & Christopher (Janine); siblings, Susan (Rodney) Myers & Lori (Sam) Jacobs; a grandson, Nolan William Repine; 2 nieces, Jaclyn Myers & Karissa Zerr; 1 nephew, Steven Myers and his entire firehouse family. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, 5:30-7:30PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Memorial Service at 7:30PM. Interment private. Donations in his memory may be made to National Fallen Firefighters Association (www.firehero.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now