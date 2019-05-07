|
Robert W. “Repo” Repine Sr., age 53 of Upper Chichester, PA passed away suddenly on May 4, 2019 at home. Born to Stanley Repine and Margaret Dower Rademan, he was raised & educated in Chester, PA. Rob has resided in Upper Chichester for the past 30 years. A Truck Driver for the Teamsters Union, Rob was a Chief Engineer at both the Ogden Firehouse & the Lower Chichester Firehouse. Although his life revolved around the firehouses, his other devotion was his grandson, Nolan. Rob is survived by 5 children, Robert W. Jr. (Ashley), Charlee, Taylor (Kyla), Dakota & Christopher (Janine); siblings, Susan (Rodney) Myers & Lori (Sam) Jacobs; a grandson, Nolan William Repine; 2 nieces, Jaclyn Myers & Karissa Zerr; 1 nephew, Steven Myers and his entire firehouse family. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, 5:30-7:30PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Memorial Service at 7:30PM. Interment private. Donations in his memory may be made to National Fallen Firefighters Association (www.firehero.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019