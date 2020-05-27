Robert William Prendergast, Jr., 71 of Chadds Ford, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Robert was born in Chester, PA, raised in Aston, PA, a graduate of Sun Valley High School, and studied under the French chef, Claude Germond. He worked for Neumann University for many years. He served his country in the Untited States Navy on the USS Holland (AS32), and was a recipiant of the National Defense Service Medal. He was a restaurateur and executive chef of French-American continental cuisine for over 50+ years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends; especially with his two grandchildren. He loved going to the Jersey shore and spending weekends at his 2nd home in Woodbine, NJ. In addition, some of his interests were watching the Philadelphia Eagles, boating, body surfing, finding the best place for hot wings, drinking Mexican beer at the Mexican Post, baking, listening to WIP sports radio and vegetable gardening. He will be most missed for his kindness and generosity to others. He was the son of the late Robert and Winifred Prendergast. Survivors: His loving wife: Christina (nee Bewley); children: Robert (Serena McDonough) and Tara (Ryan) Lafferty; grandchildren: Sofia Prendergast and Cayden Lafferty; and siblings: Frederick (Cathy), Joyce (Steve) Mullenhour, Steven (Donna), David, and Winifred Beck. Visitation: Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11:00-12:45 pm at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014. Face masks will be required to enter the building and there will be a 10 person limit to the number of immediate family, extended family, and friends allowed in the building at any given time. The visitation, eulogy service, and graveside service will be streamed live via Zoom with the Meeting ID: 998 379 7804 and the Password: 05292020. Eulogy Service: A private family eulogy service will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery in Aston, PA. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.