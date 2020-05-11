Roberta E. Coale
Roberta E. Coale, age 94, of Parkside, PA, died Friday, May 8, 2020. Wife of the late Mayor Wesley R. Coale. Survivors: Daughters: Patricia (Jack) Donald, Sherri (Dave) Bramble and Diane (Steve) Croft; 9 Grandchildren and 14 Great- Grandchildren. A Private Service will be held Wednesday, May 13th at 12 Noon at Gateway Community Church. Zoom Meeting ID: 715 4438 4983 Password: Roberta In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Community Church. Condolences: www.msbfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
