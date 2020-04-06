|
Roberta “Bobbi” M. Marrone, age 85, passed away on April 4, 2020 at Sunrise of Westtown in West Chester, PA. Bobbi was a lifelong resident of Newtown Square and Malvern, PA before entering assisted living at Sunrise. She was raised in Milmont Park, PA and attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and elementary school. Bobbi graduated high school from Notre Dame of Moylan and was co-owner of Friends Travel in Gradyville, PA for over 20 years. She was a parishioner of St. Anastasia Church in Newtown Square. Bobbi was an avid tennis player at Springton Lake Tennis Club for over 40 years. She travelled extensively throughout the world with her husband and friends. She loved to dance, laugh and to spend time with her friends and family any time she could. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Roberta Messner, wife of the late Harry Marrone, and sister of the late Joseph and Ronald Messner. Survivors: her children: Paul Marrone (Becky), Jennifer Brown (David), Chris Marrone, and Gina Holsopple (Ben); grandchildren: Jessica Fonnock (Justin), Harrison, Charlie, Paul Jr., Jack, Luke, Meredith, Julia, Sophia, Paige, James, and Jake; and great grandchild: Riley. Funeral Service: Private. Burial: Private. In Lieu of Flowers: Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter at www.alz.org/delval. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2020