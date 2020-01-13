|
|
1957-2020 Roberta “Lynn” (Graves) Mola, 62, of Secane died January 11, 2020 at her home. Born in Upland, she lived in Norwood before moving to her late residence 23 years ago. Lynn was employed as an LPN at many facilities throughout Delaware County, including Don Guanella and Elwyn. She spent much of her childhood and adult life vacationing to Long Beach Island with her family. Lynn enjoyed trips to the casinos and to the Pro Football and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s. She was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles Fan. Lynn was daughter of the late Roberta Ashbridge McKenzie. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, John F. Mola; her daughters, Tabitha (Wilson) Bowden (Christopher) and Samantha (Wilson) Langello (Frank); her father, Richard Graves; her step-daughter, Gina (Mola) Liberatoscioli (Gino); her brother, Richard Graves; and her grandchildren, Sean, Casey, Frankie, Alanna and Mia. Funeral Service: 11 AM Friday, January 17, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park. Visitation: 6-8 PM Thursday and after 10 AM Friday at the funeral home. Burial: Private. Memorial gifts may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020