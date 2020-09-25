Robin I Timmerman, age 65 of Norwood, passed away on September 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. Robin was an avid reader and read many books from the library. She also enjoyed gardening, walks at the track, fishing trips with her family, and Bingo with her Senior Club. A very active grandmother, she cherished time spent with her family. She is predeceased by her parents Lahoma and Charles Bramble. Survivors: Loving mother of Carl “Timmy” Timmerman, Lisa (Christopher) DeFlece, and Kristen (Brian) Jones, cherished grandmother of Robert, Timmy, Holly, Madison, Gabriella, Mia, Noah, and Maxwell, dear great grandmother of Timmy, Arie, and Juliana, sister of Margie (the late Curt) Sieverd, Helen (Ed) Mundy, Rose (Ed Fadan) Bramble, Charles Bramble, Harry Bramble, John Bramble, Dawn (Steven Smythe) Bramble, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held privately and will be broadcasted through Zoom on Tuesday, Sept.29 at 10am. Zoom details can be found online at MCGFH.com
Viewing: 11am -12pm on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA 19036 Burial: Private In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
, cancer.org/donate
.