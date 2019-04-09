|
|
Roderick V. “Rod” Thomas, age 73 of Linwood, PA, passed away on April 8, 2019. Born to Roderick & Cora Thomas in Richmond, VA, Rod was raised and educated in Chester, PA. He has resided in Linwood, PA for the past 45 years. Rod served in the Marines during the Vietnam War. He retired from General Packaging as a truck driver after many years. Rod enjoyed the company of his family & granddaughters, as well as time spent camping and fishing. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Anthony Thomas who died in 2008 and a nephew, Adam Frank. Rod is survived by his wife of 45 years, Toni Gavin Thomas; a daughter, Nicole (Eric) Campbell; a sister, Tee Frank; 2 granddaughters, Kelsi Rickards & Dayna Thomas; 2 great-nieces and a great-nephew, as well as many friends. A Visitation will be held on Friday, 12 Noon to 1:00PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by Funeral Services at 1:00PM. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019