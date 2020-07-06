1/1
Rodney L. Pickett Sr.
Rodney L. Pickett, Sr., 77 of Yeadon, passed July 1, 2020. Army Veteran and member of Int’l Longshoremen’s Assoc. Local 1291, Blessed Virgin Mary Church and The Knights of Columbus. Husband of Annette. Also survived by: children, Rodney, Chalea, Elizabeth, Lloyd & Jonathan, grandchildren, sisters, & other family and friends. Funeral July 11, 2020 at BVM Church, 1101 Main Street, Darby, PA 19023. Viewing 9:30-10:30, Mass at 10:30, Burial Arlington Cem. Arr. by Marvil Funeral Home, Darby. Online Guestbook and Condolences for the family: www.marvilfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
