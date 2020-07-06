1/1
Roger Douglas Bard
Roger Douglas Bard, age 72, of Cheyney, PA, passed away on July 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family, after his inspirational and valiant battle with prostate cancer. He was raised in West Chester, PA and was a graduate of West Chester Henderson High School and American College. Roger proudly served in the U.S. Army. Before retirement, Roger worked for Prudential Life Insurance Co. for 25 years and REMED Recovery for 18 years. He was a parishioner of The Church of the Holy Trinity in West Chester and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Roger enjoyed woodworking and carpentry, cooking, gardening, yearly trips to Florida, and especially time spent with his family. He was the son of the late Donald and Mary (Wilson) Bard. Survivors: his loving wife: Sue (DiOrio) Bard; children: Joseph Bard (Regina), Jason Bard, and Nicholas Bard (Theresa); sister: Sharon Adams; and grandchildren: Ashley Bard, Nicholas Bard, Jr., Amber Whitzell, Kadin Bard, Kendall Bard, and Sonta Bard. Visitation: Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00-11:45 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made in the name of Roger Bard to Stand Up to Cancer - Take Action at www.standuptocancer.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
July 6, 2020
Doug and I were classmates at Henderson. Always a great guy. RIP classmate 610-306-8117
Barclay Reynolds
Classmate
