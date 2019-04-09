Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
1952-2019 Roger P. Hart, 66, of Brookhaven died suddenly April 5, 2019 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born in Passaic, NJ, he was the son of the late Roger S. and Dorothy H. “Doris” Haggerty Hart and resided in Aston before moving to his late residence 37 years ago. Roger was a graduate of Sun Valley High School, class of 1970 and was employed by Sunoco as a Carpenter for 42 years before retiring in 2012. He previously worked for Chevron and Gulf Oil. Roger was a member of the American Legion Post #926 and the USW 10-1. He loved going out to eat, camping, traveling and hunting. Roger cherished and delighted in his five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Doryce Hart. Roger was the loving husband of Susan P. Stewart Hart, his wife of 42 years; father of Roger P. Hart, Jr., Adam Hart (Tasia) and Emily Hart Baumeister; brother of Joseph Hart (Dale), Patrick Hart (Patty) and Paul Hart (Lisa); also, five grandchildren. Visitation: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Burial: Private Memorial gifts to American Legion Post #926 or Univ. of Pennsylvania Hospital (liver cancer research) www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019
