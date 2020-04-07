Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Ron Stein


1941 - 2020
Ron Stein Obituary
Ron Stein, 79 died at home in Wallingford from heart failure on April 2, 2020. Ron was the only child of Raymond Stein and Margaret Stewart He graduated from Bartram High School then continued his education at Temple and Widener Universities. He worked 25 years for Westinghouse Power Generation Service Division, where he was a mechanical engineer, labor relations and facility manager. Retiring at age 50 after a heart attack, he started his own business, In Control Management Systems, and continued working as field service engineer. He established a small manufacturing shop and patented a tool, the Threadstone. His wife, Doris Landers Stein; son Raymond, daughters Anne Marie, Patty and Mary, stepsons George and David Leslie, his beloved grandchildren and extended family hope you will remember him as a devoted friend. He remembered you, told us many stories (only good ones), and we will miss those times together. A memorial must be postponed in light of the present health and economic crisis, COVID-19. A time for gathering together is unknowable right now, so we plan a Celebration of Life for April 2021 near the anniversary of Ron’s passing. May we have grown better in some ways because of our experiences. Until then, please be well, stay connected and let us know how you are doing. Share with us your memories of Ron. We have a guestbook and online eulogy at the Cavanagh Funeral Home website at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com If it is your tradition to make a memorial gift, may we suggest Providence Animal Center or Project Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2020
