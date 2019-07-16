|
|
Ronald A. Cobourn, 68, passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2019. Born and raised in Brookhaven, PA, he has lived in Marcus Hook for the last 44 years. He is a graduate of Sun Valley High School, class of 1969 and went on to work for Ore Ida Foods in West Chester for 30 years before his retirement. During his retirement he delivered pizzas for Aston Pizza. He is predeceased by his father Reese T. Cobourn and his mother in law Elizabeth Bates Waltersdorf. Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years Linda (nee Waltersdorf); his mother Elizabeth Cobourn; his father in law Harvey Robert Waltersdorf; his loving children Dennis Stewart Cobourn (Laura Warnecke), Allen Harvey Thomas Cobourn, and Bonnie Lynn Widger (Jared); his siblings Reese Thomas, Jr. (Mary) and Janet Lee Singer (Mark). Viewing will be held Thursday 9-11am at the Bateman Funeral Home, 4220 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Funeral service Thursday 11am at the funeral home. Burial Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA, 19061. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital (stjude.org), AI Dupont Childrens Hospital (www.nemours.org), or Autism Awareness (www.autism-society.org). Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019