Ronald A. Gambol
Ronald A. Gambol, 79, of Yeadon, PA died November 28, 2020 at Vitas Hospice at Fitz. Born and raised in Delaware County, he was a graduate of Interboro High School. Ron owned and operated the Quarry Inn for over 30 years located in Havertown. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, MaryJane (nee Roessner); his son, Daniel Gambol, a sister, Kathleen (John) McLaughlin, nieces and nephews. Service was private at Toppitzer Funeral Home. Interment: Arlington Cemetery. Contributions in his name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Little Sisters of the Poor. On-line Condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us

Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
