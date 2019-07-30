|
|
Ronald A. “Ron” Goryl, age 77 of Aston, passed away surrounded by his family on July 28, 2019. Ron was a 25-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police and served in the US Marine Corp. Born in Wyoming, PA, he was predeceased by his parents Andrew Goryl and Ella (Hetro) Goryl. He graduated from Wyoming Memorial High School. Ron enjoyed participating in and watching various sports, especially the NY Giants and Yankees. He was an avid golfer and bowler. Ron enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Church and attended mass regularly. Survivors: Devoted husband of Beverly (Nee Robinson), loving father of Megan (Don) Federico, Ronald (Renee) Goryl, Sean (Hollie) Riley, Melinda Goryl-Battista, his step-children whom he considered his own, Michael (Penny) Albaugh, Jeffrey Albaugh, Sharon (David) DeBardino, and his brother Richard (Cheryl) Goryl. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and was predeceased by 2 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Fraternal Order of Police Pioneer Lodge #37 at PO Box 815, Skippack, PA 19474. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday, Aug. 2, 8:00- 10:00 am at the Danjolell-Stigale Memorial Home of Aston 3260 Concord Rd. Funeral Mass: 11 am St. Joseph Church, 3255 Concord rd., Aston 19014 Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019