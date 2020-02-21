|
Ronald A. Pisasale, 69 of Drexel Hill, PA passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. Devoted father of Jessie Pisasale and Michael Leary, loving brother of Carol (Vince) Dauria. Also survived by his many loving friends and family Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Wed. February 26, 2020 11am O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service 1pm in the Funeral Home. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Contributions to the American Lung Cancer, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, TX 60601
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 23, 2020