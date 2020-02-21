Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Pisasale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald A. Pisasale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald A. Pisasale Obituary
Ronald A. Pisasale, 69 of Drexel Hill, PA passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. Devoted father of Jessie Pisasale and Michael Leary, loving brother of Carol (Vince) Dauria. Also survived by his many loving friends and family Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Wed. February 26, 2020 11am O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service 1pm in the Funeral Home. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Contributions to the American Lung Cancer, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, TX 60601
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -