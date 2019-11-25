|
Ronald A. Spirito, 70 of Ridley Twp., Morton, PA, died Friday November 22, 2019 in the Penn Hospice, West Chester, PA. Born in Wilmington, DE., he was the son of the late Thomas W. and the late Agnes (Gaspari) Spirito. Ron lived in Holmes for the past 69 years. He enjoyed swimming and diving. He was a candidate for the Jr. Olympics in the 1960s. He was first All - Catholic Diver at Cardinal O’Hara High School. He was a diving coach for many swim clubs in Delaware County, most recently at RTSC as an assistant coach. Ron was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church where he served on Parish Council, Extraordinary Minister, Cantor and sang in their Choir. He was involved with Ridley Township and was a Judge of Elections for ward 9-2. He retired with more than 30 years with the Department of Defense, culminating with an award presentation at the Pentagon. Survived by his wife of 32 years Patricia (O’Connell) Spirito; his children Samantha (Sean) Xenos and Matthew Spirito. His brother Thomas J. (Mary) Spirito and 4 Nieces Monique (Thomas) Strohmeyer, Karen (David) Spangler, Chrissy (Nick) DeMelas, Mandy Spirito and great niece Elizabeth Spangler. Visitation Saturday November 30, 2019 from 9-10:45am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Franklin Ave., Morton, PA. Followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00am Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations in Ron’s name be sent to Our Lady of Angels School 2130 Franklin Ave. Morton, PA 19070 Condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 26, 2019