Ronald C. Marley, age 81, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Ron was a lifelong Union member and a strong leader and supporter of Labor as the Boilermakers Local 802 Union Representative and then as Business Agent and International Representative for the Northeast. He was a 1982 graduate from Harvard University Trade Union Program, and later retired in 1999. Ron was preceded in death by his father, James Marley; mother, Virginia (Pye) Marley and sister, Veronica Jones. Ron is survived by his wife, Loretta Ann (Cape) Marley; children, Loretta, Ronald and wife, Janice, Timothy and wife, Maggie, Michele and husband, Mark Palmer; five grandchildren, Adrienne Marley, Brent Marley and wife, Amanda, Thomas Marley, Jordan Palmer and wife, Jordan, Brooke Palmer; and three great grandchildren, Dylan, Lucas and Mackenzie; brothers and sisters, James and wife, Dorothy, David, Virginia, Paul, Gerald and wife, Cheryl, along with numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and godchildren. Ron was always the first to see a need and fulfill it. His generosity toward family, friends, and anyone in need was one of his many positive attributes. What Ron cherished most was his relationship with his bride, Loretta. They were still holding hands after 63 years of marriage through every imaginable scenario that life could hand them. Ron had great love for his children and especially adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren; they were his pride and joy. Thank you to all those who prayed, called or helped in anyway. We’d especially like to thank Dr. Estock for many years of care and support; Gaynelle Kahigian, RN, Dr. Singh and Ashley, RN from the ACE Unit of Wilmington Hospital for their kindness, personable service, wise counsel and tender loving care. We love you and the staff of Delaware Hospice for their tremendous compassion and care - they are truly angels among us. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. A viewing will be held at the church Thursday morning from 10am to 11am. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. To offer condolences, please visit: gebhartfuneralhomes.com 302.798.7726
Published in The Daily Times on July 16, 2019