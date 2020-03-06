|
Ronald D. Kralle, Sr., age 70 of Secane, PA, passed away on March 5 2020. Born on September 13, 1949 in Southwest Phila. He spent the past 45 years in Secane, PA. In his early years, he operated Herb’s Sunoco on City Ave in Phila. In the late 70’s and early 80’s he owned and operated Paullins Grocery Market (9th & Lincoln Aves) and also Paullins Catering / Lunch Box Deli (Summit Ave & Chester Pike) both in Prospect Park, PA. His last employment was at Philadelphia Chewing Gum Corp., in Havertown, PA. He enjoyed and owned harness horses, enjoyed yard sales, summers in Ocean Gate NJ, attending car shows with his son, having their car on display, and making friendships he treasured. He loved his family unconditionally and we are heartbroken he has left us so soon. He was predeceased by his parents Robert J. and Eve W (nee Lindes) Kralle and his sister Dorothy Anderson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Susan (nee Rossi), sons Ron Jr. (Jennifer), David (Donna), daughter Lori Ann and granddaughter Abigail who was his most precious gift and the love of his life. Step Grandchildren Taylor and Michael Johnson, brothers Richard (Joan) and Robert. The family would like to thank the nurses at Taylor Inpatient Hospice Residence for their compassion and care they gave him his last few days. Also special thanks to Dr. Samuel Ruby and Dr. Howard Gitter for all their efforts past and present and their relationships with him. Visitation: Monday, March 9th from 9:00-10:45AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Monday, March 9th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Entombment will be at SS. Peter & Paul Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Taylor Inpatient Hospice, 175 E. Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA 19078. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 8, 2020