Ronald E. Kaye, Sr., age 98 of Springfield, passed away on November 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is predeceased by his wife Doris Kaye; son Ronald E. Kaye, Jr., and 1 brother. Survivors: Loving father of Gail L. Kaye; cherished grandfather of Leslee (Keith) Maybrown and Abigail Kaye; great grandfather of Cameron, Liam and Ryan Maybrown, Memorial Service: 11am Thurs. November 14, 2019 at Covenant United Methodist Church, 212 W. Springfield Rd., Springfield PA. 19064. Visitation: 10-11am at the church. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers contributions to the Covenant United Methodist Church, 212 W. Springfield Rd., Springfield PA 19064 would be appreciated. Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 12, 2019