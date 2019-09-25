Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
View Map
Ronald F. Kearney


1951 - 2019
Ronald F. Kearney Obituary
Ronald F. Kearney of Springfield, passed away on Saturday September 21, 2019 after a long illness. He was 68 years old.
Born in Philadelphia on July 8, 1951 and was the son of Ruth (Hartung) Kearney and the late William Kearney.
Ron owned and operated a television repair shop for 40 years. He was an avid follower of all the Philadelphia sports teams. His time spent at the New Jersey shore, particularly, North Wildwood was always most enjoyable. He appreciated the opportunities of family gatherings.
Along with his mother, Ron is survived by his wife of 47 years; Jean Ann (Antenucci) Kearney; his daughter, Lauren (Dan) Melignano; his sister, Joyce Honyak; his brothers, William and Glenn Kearney; his two grandchildren, Ryan and Alyssa, and his loyal dog Sapphire.
Along with his Dad, Ron was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Kearney.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Saturday 9:30 – 11:00 followed by Memorial Service 11 A.M. at the D'Anjolell-Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford, 908 South Providence Rd., Wallingford, Pa 19086.
Interment private.
In lieu of flowers donations in Ron's memory may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eigth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or www.hdsa.org
Published in Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019
