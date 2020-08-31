1/1
Ronald F. Settine
Ronald F. Settine, age 88, of West Nottingham, PA, formerly of Chester, PA, died peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Ron was a graduate of St. James High School, Class of 1950. Ron was employed at Phoenix Steel, then American Viscose Company and ending his career as a Research Technician with AI Dupont for 30 years, until retiring in 1992. Ron was a parishioner at the Church of Our Lady of Charity. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and shooting pool. Ron was a true Philadelphia Sports fan, enjoying all the Philly Teams. Most of all, he cherished spending time with the grandchildren and playing with the babies. Son of the late Samuel and Mary (McDonald) Settine; brother of the late Richard Settine. Survivors: Loving Wife of 65 years: Edna Helms Settine Son: Greg (Sandy) Settine Daughter: Rhonda (Wes) Fraim Grandchildren: Matt (Jessica), Nicole, Gregory and Eddie Great-Grandson: Jaxon Nephew: Ricky Niece: Sandy Visitation: Friday, September 4th from 11:00AM-11:45AM at The Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA 19015. Funeral Mass: Friday, September 4th at 12 Noon at The Church of Our Lady of Charity. Interment: Edgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Ron to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Condolences: www.msbfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
