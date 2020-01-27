|
1947-2020 Ronald H. Gordon, 72, formerly of Ridley Twp. died January 22, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Upland, he was the devoted son of the late Hugh J. and Dorothy Nickerson Gordon and resided at Sunrise of Newtown Square since July 2018. Ron was a graduate of Ridley Park High School, class of 1965 and served as a Sergeant in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was last employed by Yaskins Hardware in Essington and previously worked for Hardware and Supply and Galey Hardware. Ron was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed hunting, fishing, car racing and working on motors. He loved animals, especially his dogs. Ron was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia Miles Gordon, who died October 19, 2003; and his stepfather, Thomas Lavin. He is survived by his sister, Janet G. Whartnaby (Harold); a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Maureen Miles Bucci (Tom); and his niece, Susan J. Whartnaby; also, cousins and many friends. In keeping with Ron’s wishes, services and burial will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 or America’s VetDogs, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020