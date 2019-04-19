|
Ronald L. Evans, age 80 of Delaware County, PA passed away on April 16, 2019. Ronald was a pastor and counselor through out Delaware County; He previously served as a missionary in West Africa for 8 years. He is predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters and his granddaughter Rebekah Robinson. Survivors: Beloved husband of Betty L. Evans; loving father of Nathan Evans, Susan (Fred) Robinson, Eric Evans, Nancy (Jason) Roskowski; cherished grandfather of 8, dear brother of 5 sisters and 1 brother. Memorial Service: 11am on Saturday May 11, 2019 at Grace Chapel Church, 1 W. Eagle Rd., Havertown, PA 19083. Visitation: 10-11am at the church Burial: Private In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Ocean County, NJ CEF Connor and Alison Roskowski, PO Box 1537, Toms River, NJ 08754 or Peter Brokopp of Envision, 1714 Willard Way, Snellville, GA 30078 Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2019