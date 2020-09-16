(1937-2020) Ronald M. Eubanks, 83 of Ridley Park, died September 14, 2020 at his home. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Blanton and Delia McHugh Eubanks and resided in Glen Mills before moving to his late residence one year ago. Ronald was a graduate of South Catholic High School, class of 1955 and attended St. Joseph’s College. He was employed as a Stock Transfer Agent for PECO and also, he was a mixologist at several Delco taverns. Ronald was a member of St. Mary Magdalen R.C. Church and was a coach for the Ridley Park Athletic Club. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards, old movies, scratch off lottery tickets and he was an avid Philly sports fan, especially the Eagles and Notre Dame football. Ronald had a great sense of humor and loved helping others. He was predeceased by his wives, Elaine Skuback Eubanks and Barbara Murray Applegate Eubanks; and his brother, Eugene Eubanks. Ronald is survived by his children, Linda McDonald (David), Ronald M. Eubanks, Jr. (Gisela) and Michael Eubanks (Susan); his stepchildren, Bobby Applegate and Lisa Buchy; 11 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Funeral Mass: 10 AM Sat., Sept. 19, 2020 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA, where relatives and friends may call from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to the above church Keep Cool Fund, c/o 110 Park St., Ridley Park, PA 19078 www.whiteluttrell.com