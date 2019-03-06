|
Ronald M. Jelus January 25, 1938 - March 4, 2019 In Loving Memory of Ronny. Born and raised in Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania by his mother, Lena Kakiel. Ron loved his hometown of Mt. Carmel and was proud to be called a “Coal Cracker”. As a boy, he worked as a paper boy, bingo caller and a lifeguard at Ideal Park. He sang in the Church Choir of Grace United Methodist and was a member with his friends of the “Five Joys Singers”. He was voted Best Dancer in High School and was a proud (4) Year Varsity Football Player for the Mt. Carmel area High School, the Red Tornadoes. His Team won the State Championship in 1954 and he was named Captain his Senior Year with his cousin, Tom Revak. He attended basic training the Summer between his Sophomore and Junior Year of High School and Fork Union Military Academy post-graduation. Ron was recruited to play football at the University of Maryland in 1957. Resuming his military career, he served in Korea from 1959-1961 and was a member of the Army All-Star Football Team playing in the Rice Bowl in 1960. He was invited for a try-out with the Baltimore Colts of the NFL but suffered a knee injury and could not continue his football career. Ron attended the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Business School and loved golfing at Edgmont Country Club in Delaware County where he later moved marrying his High School Sweetheart Jeanette Kulick and having two children, Ronna and Blaine Jelus. He lived on Wood Road and Stewart Place in Secane, PA for 35 years. He worked at Pathmark Food stores and was also a “Repo Man“ for the Ritter Finance Company. He worked for Continental Bank as Vice President of Merchants Sale later becoming Midatlantic Bank and PNC Bank for over 30 years. Retiring in Collegeville, PA in 2005. He was a member of Primos-Secane Swim Club and served on their Board of Directors and was also a Coach briefly at the Clifton Heights Boys Club. He was also on the Board of Directors at the Court Yard in Collegeville. He loved golfing and played in the Italian Open Golf Outing in Elysburg, PA for over 40 years. He was an avid gardener and could whistle a bird onto his shoulder. He loved singing, dancing and drinking Manhattans. Ron loved to throw crab parties in his back yard and perform with his World Famous Singing Trio “Hank and The Ronettes”. He is predeceased by his mother, Lena Kakiel, and survived by his wife, Jeannette Jelus; his sister, Joan Jelus Benedict & brother-in-law Tony Benedict of Pottsville, PA; his daughter, Ronna Jelus Marenger & son-in-law James Marenger of Collegeville, PA and his son, Blaine Jelus & daughter-in-law Debbie Wheeler Jelus of Broomall, PA. He was proud of his seven grandchildren: Taylor, Devyn, Jarrod, Blake, Luke, Isabella and Jude. When you think of him, sing a song. Visitation at 9:30 AM with 11 AM Service to follow on Saturday at the D’Anjolell Memorial Home, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019