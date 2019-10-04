|
|
Ronald M. Padula, 81, of Chadds Ford, PA died October 2, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Raised in Southwest Philadelphia, Ron had lived in Lansdowne for 30 years and in Chadds Ford, PA the past 20 years. He was a graduate of PMC/Widener University and received his Doctorate at Temple University. Ron taught at Harcum and Delaware County Community College over 42 years in Early Childhood Education as the Director. He loved being included in his grandchildrens activities, and helped Coach with the Lansdowne Boys Club. Ron is survived by his beloved wife Sarah (nee Gleeson) Padula; and devoted father of Mary Pat (Richard) Padula, Mark Margaret) Padula, Ronald (Marta) Padula, Christopher (Jennifer) Padula and Joseph (Suzanne) Padula. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Michael and Katherine (Legerson) Padula and his brother Michael Padula. Family and friends may visit Monday, October 7 from 8:30 am at St. Philomena Church, Baltimore and Highland Avenues, Lansdowne, PA 19050, followed by his Mass at 10 AM. Interment Edgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Ron’s name would be greatly appreciated. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019