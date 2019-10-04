Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
610-626-3037
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Padula
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald M. Padula

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald M. Padula Obituary
Ronald M. Padula, 81, of Chadds Ford, PA died October 2, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Raised in Southwest Philadelphia, Ron had lived in Lansdowne for 30 years and in Chadds Ford, PA the past 20 years. He was a graduate of PMC/Widener University and received his Doctorate at Temple University. Ron taught at Harcum and Delaware County Community College over 42 years in Early Childhood Education as the Director. He loved being included in his grandchildrens activities, and helped Coach with the Lansdowne Boys Club. Ron is survived by his beloved wife Sarah (nee Gleeson) Padula; and devoted father of Mary Pat (Richard) Padula, Mark Margaret) Padula, Ronald (Marta) Padula, Christopher (Jennifer) Padula and Joseph (Suzanne) Padula. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Michael and Katherine (Legerson) Padula and his brother Michael Padula. Family and friends may visit Monday, October 7 from 8:30 am at St. Philomena Church, Baltimore and Highland Avenues, Lansdowne, PA 19050, followed by his Mass at 10 AM. Interment Edgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Ron’s name would be greatly appreciated. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now