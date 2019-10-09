|
Ronald “Butch” Messerschmid, 75, passed away October 7, 2019. Ron is survived by his brother David; sister-in-law Marianne; nieces Joanne Fasy, Linda Janney and three great nephews and one great niece. He was predeceased by his loving wife Agatha (DiMento) Messerschmid. Ron is a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Navy. He grew up in Upper Darby, graduated Upper Darby High School. He worked for Boeing as an aircraft mechanic until he retired. He loved fishing, target shooting and knife collecting. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday October 12, 2019 1pm O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service 2pm in the Funeral Home. Int. Private. Contributions to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 10, 2019