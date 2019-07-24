Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Ronald R. Schwartz Obituary
Ronald R. Schwartz, of Aldan, PA, on July 22nd, 2019. Ron was predeceased by his wife of 28 years, Carol Schwartz (nee Vietro); his mother Lillian; his father Jesse, and his brother Bob. Ron is survived by his brother Richard. Ron is also survived by his children of a previous marriage: Karen, Jesse and Ronald; his 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Ron enjoyed his retirement spending time in Longport, NJ with his dearest companion Patti Arone. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday, July 29th, from 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM, at Lansdowne Presbyterian Church, 140 Lansdowne Ave, Lansdowne PA 19050. Funeral Service to follow 11:30 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronald’s memory to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019
