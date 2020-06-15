Dear Ricky and Mary Ann,
We are all so sorry and sad to hear of our cousin Ronny's death. Our hearts go out to you and the family at this very sad time. We have good memories of time spent with our cousins at our grandparent's home and will cherish them forever! Sending our love and a big hug!
Ronald W. Pompilii (July 12, 1950 – June 3, 2020) Ron Pompilii, age 69, of Wallingford, PA died at home on June 3, 2020. Born in Chester, PA, he was predeceased by his parents Ettore and Margaret (Giampalmi) Pompilii and sister Carmel Pompilii Price. Survived by brother Henry (Rick) Pompilii of Wallingford, PA and sister Mary Ann Pompilii Maleno (Bob) of Citrus Hills, Fl and Ocean City, NJ. Also survived by his niece Alicia Maleno DeVinney (Brian) and his great-niece Olivia. Ron was a 1968 graduate of Nether Providence High School where he played varsity football and basketball. He then attended Taylor School of Business in Philadelphia. After graduating from Taylor, Ron went to work for Scott Paper, Chester, PA. For the past 22 years he was employed by the US Postal Service at their Priority Mail Distribution Center, Philadelphia. Ron enjoyed all sports and especially loved the Los Angeles Rams. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed restoring his many classic cars. His pride and joy was a 1962 red Austin-Healey 3000 MK II that he nicknamed “Big Red.” He participated in car shows throughout the tri-state area and won numerous first place trophies for his classic Healey. He was loved and adored by his many friends. He will be greatly missed by all, especially by his niece and her friends from Penncrest High School who referred to him as “Uncle Ronnie.” He will be remembered as the man with the kind heart who’s legacy was to care and help others. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Condolences may be left at www.Kishmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.