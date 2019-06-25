|
Ronald (Ron) W. Walsh, Jr., 62, of Springfield, PA, died Thursday, June 20. Beloved son of Ronald Walsh, Sr. (Anne Marie) and the late Patricia Walsh (née McGuckin), Ron was raised in Drexel Hill, PA, where he attended St. Bernadette of Lourdes School, played ball on Dermond Field, formed countless lasting friendships, and discovered his lifelong love of rock ‘n’ roll music. Ron is survived by two sons, Ronald J. (Katharine) and Jerry T. A loving father and supporter of Springfield youth athletics, he never missed a single one of his boy’s games. Ron was a proud union carpenter and served as President of UBC Local 845 for many years. He was a loyal family man and dear brother to Lynn (Ken) Grady, Karen (Kevin) Keenan, Susan (Greg) Halligan, and Christopher Walsh. Ron enjoyed family cruises to Bermuda and dressing up like Santa at Christmas for his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and Uncle Gerald (Aunt Jeanne) McGuckin. He had the thrill of seeing the Eagles (finally) win the Super Bowl with his family. Relatives, friends, and members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 845 may call at O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 East Springfield Road, Springfield on Thursday, June 27, from 7:00 am-11:00 am. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s memory to Marine Toys for Tots, USMC Reserve Center, HM1 Dale Pirkle, 6th and Kedron Ave, Folsom, PA 19033. Arr. by O’Leary Funeral Home. www.olearyfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019