(1963-2020) In loving memory of Ronica L. Hagwood who was called to rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020. The life of Ronica Hagwood began on November 17, 1963. Puddin, as she was affectionately known to family and friends, was the youngest of two daughters born to Florence and the late Melvin Harding at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania, Ronica was a lifelong resident of Chester, PA. and matriculated in the public school system attending Toby Farms Elementary School and graduated from Chester High School in June 1981. Four years later, Ronica married the love of her life, Ulysses Hagwood III on April 27, 1985 and to this union four children were born, Ronisha, Angue, Dearon and Ashley. The couple were blissfully happy until Ronica’s untimely death on July 25, 2020. Ronica was a homemaker and she loved her profession. She loved her children and held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren. She gave them much love. However, she would discipline them when needed. For Ronica, the family was everything and her mother, Florence and sister Deborah were an integral part of her family. Ronica’s culinary skills were exceptional. Obviously, skills she acquired from her “Brooks” family. She loved to cook and bake. During the holidays and summer backyard barbecues she would set out a feast to behold. There was always plenty of food for everyone. Meanwhile, Puddin and her husband, “Koch” enjoyed being together eating meals and watching sports on TV. They were avid sports fans. When Puddin was able, the two made their weekly trip to Booth Corners. Besides her father, Melvin Harding, Ronica was preceded in death by her Grand Daughter, Chiane. Left to celebrate her life and to cherish her memory are her devoted and loving husband, Ulysses Hagwood III, two daughters, Ronisha and Ashley Hagwood Chester, PA: two sons, Angue Hagwood, Chester PA and Dearon Hagwood ChiChester, PA: Nine Grandchildren: Qui’Shaun, Qui’Shana, Makye, Skye, Dearon Jr., Kylah and Qui’Yohn Hagwood, Calii and Calvin Williams: her mother Florence Harding: sister, Deborah Parker(John): an aunt Zelda Brooks,West Chester, Ohio and a host of cousins and friends.