Rosa-Ann Tripler, loving mother of three, grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 11 left this earthly life on June 7, 2020 and entered the presence of her Lord and Savior at the age of 84. Born in Hagerstown Maryland to Ludwig and Isabella Honold, she moved to Ridley Park and attended Ridley High School and went on to Bloomsburg State College. Rosa- Ann worked as an office manager and later became the President of Brunner Manufacturing Corporation. Rosa-Ann was active in her church, Spruce Street Baptist Church of Newtown Square, singing in the choir, working in the Sunday School program and serving as the church treasurer. Rosa-Ann was also active at her home of Lima Estates where she was instrumental in the growth of their in house television station Mom, Maga, Gigi, Gmom and Great Ya Ya will be missed by her family, son David Tripler and his wife Alice, daughter Suzann Mast and her husband Bill, and son Stu Tripler and his wife Nancy and all their families and her friends. We are happy that she can now sing with peace “Perfect submission, all is at rest, I in my Savior am happy and blest”, In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Spruce Street Baptist Church, care of Missions Outreach at 3701 Gradyville Rd, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private burial ceremony is being held - a Memorial Service will be announced later this summer as allowed. Arrangements by the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.



