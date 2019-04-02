Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
136 Saxer Ave.
Springfield, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
136 Saxer Ave.
Springfield, PA
Rosalie P. Shaw, Ed.D. (nee Papa) on March 31, 2019, of Springfield. A long-time Chemistry teacher at Cardinal O’Hara and Professor at Widener University. Wife of the late David L. Shaw. Survived by her children, David J. (Renee), Virginia (Gary) Fredericksen, Angela (Joe) McKeown, and Charlie. Her 6 grandchildren, Rita (Andrew), Harry, Victoria, Jacob, Erin and Andrew. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Saturday, April 6, 2109 from 9AM – 11:45 AM, ALL IN CHURCH at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield 19064. Funeral Mass 12 Noon. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions in her memory can be made to Catholic Charities at [email protected] would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019
