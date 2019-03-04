|
Rosaline “Rose” Downey passed away suddenly on March 1, 2019 at the age of 73. She was a longtime resident of Clifton Heights. Devoted mother of Bill (Lisa) & Ken (Alex) Downey. Dear sister of Gloria Manahan, Bill Downey, Patricia Norsworthy and Terry Augustin. Also survived by her six grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Friday 9:30 – 11am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Int. Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019