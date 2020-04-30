Rose C. Malin, 74 of Clifton Heights, PA, died Saturday April 25,2020 in her home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Rose lived in Clifton Heights for the past 45 years. Rose was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great granddaughter. She was a Clerk for 27 years in the Delaware County Court Administrator Office. Predeceased by her mother Catherine Stabler and her brother, Jack Stabler. Survived by her husband: Barry Malin and her son and daughter in law: Edward and Lisa Callaway, Granddaughter, Ashley Callaway and great granddaughter, Ella Wilson. Two brothers: Howard and Robert Stabler. Due to the current restrictions, services will be privately held. Details on a Memorial Service honoring Rose will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to American Cancer Assoc., 1626 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA. 19103 Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.