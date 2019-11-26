Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Rose (Marrone) Emper

Rose (Marrone) Emper Obituary
Rose (Marrone) Emper, age 93, a longtime resident of Wallingford, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 25, 2019. She was raised and educated in Chester and was a graduate of Chester High School. Rose was a devoted family woman who loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed entertaining her family and friends up until her passing. Rose was a longtime parishioner of St. John Chrysostom Church in Wallingford. She was the daughter of the late Guglielmo and Raphaella Marrone and the wife of the late Nicholas Emper. Rose was preceded in death by her 6 siblings. Survivors: her loving children: Diane Milligan (George), Nicholas J. Emper, William D. Emper, and Catherine R. Johnson (John P. Jr.); 15 grandchildren: Michael, Nicholas, Jacqueline, Jeffrey, Nicholas R., Leigh, Alicia, Matthew, Christopher, Elizabeth, Caitlin, Christin, Jacqueline, Jillian, and John; and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation: Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:45-10:45 am at St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA. Funeral Mass: Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Chrysostom Church. Burial: Private. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 27, 2019
