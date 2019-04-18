|
Rose Marie Burns, 84, of Springfield passed away suddenly on April 17, 2019. Born in Mount Carmel to the late Michael and Mary Bernot. Rose was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. She worked locally as a pediatric nurse for forty plus years. Rose was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Burns who died on August 9, 2013 after 57 years of marriage. The support she gave to her husband in sickness and in health was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was also the sister of the late Michael and Joseph Bernot. She is survived by her loving children Robert (Lori), Kathleen (Paul) Moran, David (Cheryl), and Angela; four grandchildren Robert, Rosemary, Kevin, and Matthew and two great grandchildren Harper and James. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, April 22nd 9:30am St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30am in the Church. Internment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2019