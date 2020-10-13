1/1
Rose Marie Watts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Marie Watts, age 80, of Folcroft, PA, peacefully passed away on October 7, 2020. Rose was born in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA. She was employed by the Federal Reserve in Philadelphia for 30 years. Rose was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Norwood, PA. She was devoted to her family, especially Chris and Little Chris Cubler. Rose was an integral part of her sister Lyn’s life and her brothers’ lives. She enjoyed family and cousins’ celebrations. She was the loving daughter of the late Edwin “Gus” and Teresa “Tess” Watts (née Whitman) and sister-in-law of the late Myra Watts. Rose is survived by her sister Lyn, her brothers Bobby, Kevin (Karen), Jerry (Laura), Gregory (Susan), Billy, and Brian (Marianne) Watts and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation: Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:30am-11:15am at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood, PA 19074 Funeral Mass: Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:30am at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Burial: Private In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood, PA 19074 Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved