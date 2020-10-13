Rose Marie Watts, age 80, of Folcroft, PA, peacefully passed away on October 7, 2020. Rose was born in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA. She was employed by the Federal Reserve in Philadelphia for 30 years. Rose was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Norwood, PA. She was devoted to her family, especially Chris and Little Chris Cubler. Rose was an integral part of her sister Lyn’s life and her brothers’ lives. She enjoyed family and cousins’ celebrations. She was the loving daughter of the late Edwin “Gus” and Teresa “Tess” Watts (née Whitman) and sister-in-law of the late Myra Watts. Rose is survived by her sister Lyn, her brothers Bobby, Kevin (Karen), Jerry (Laura), Gregory (Susan), Billy, and Brian (Marianne) Watts and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation: Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:30am-11:15am at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood, PA 19074 Funeral Mass: Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:30am at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Burial: Private In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood, PA 19074 Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com