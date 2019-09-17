|
|
Rose Perkis (nee Di Cristo), age 100 of Collingdale, passed peacefully surrounded by her family September 15, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Darby. Rose was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Carmela (nee Lauria) Di Cristo. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph J.; their sons, William and Joseph, and her 7 siblings. Rose is survived by and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Barbara (Paul) Natello; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She will be especially missed by her granddaughters, Amy Natello and Elaine (Lee) Lawley and their children Tom and Taylor; her grandson, William (the late Molly) and his children, Verona and Dresden. She also had numerous and very dear nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews, who held a very special place in her heart. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:30am Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1101 Main St., Darby. There will be a viewing Thurs. eve 7-9pm at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main Street, Darby and Fri. morning prior to mass 9:30-10:30a.m. at BVM Church. Burial Ss Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online obit and condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019