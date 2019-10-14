|
|
Rose Surynt Pukala died peacefully on October 11, 2019. She was born February 9, 1926 to John and Maryanna Zajdun Surynt. She was the widow of Stanley J. Pukala who died in 1980. Rose was a 65+ years resident of Eddystone and worked at Scott Paper for 27 years. She was a faithful member of St. Rose of Lima church and belonged to the Seniors group. She was predeceased by her brother Ted Surynt and sister Hedy Wolownik. Rose loved to play cards, especially poker. Her favorite family get togethers were the annual pierogi-making party where she inspected each pierogi for perfection and our traditional Christmas Eve Vigilia dinner which will live on in her honor.
She is survived by two daughters Betty Manderfield (Ed) and Peggy Croll (the late Bob). She is Mom Mom to Lynn McGarrigle (Jim), Rob Croll (Shannon), Kristen Kacsur (Adam) and Eddie Manderfield (Chelsea). She was called Granny by eight great grandchildren Megan, Mandy, Jimmy, Mitchell, Mila, EJ, Luke and Sully. Also survived by her sister-in-law Dorothy Pukala McLaughlin and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass 10 AM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022 where friends may call 8:45 to 9:45 AM. Burial Immaculate Heart Cemetery.
Memorial Gifts may be made to the above church.
www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019