8/8/1929 - 10/7/2019 Rose R. (Argenio) Froio, 90 of Glenolden, passed away Monday October 7, 2019 at Little Flower Manor in Darby, PA. She was born in South Philadelphia on August 8, 1929 to the late Lucy (Caporale) & Pasquale Argenio. She was the eldest of two children. Rose worked in her grandparent’s bakery as a child. She later went to work in a tailor shop as a zipper-setter during her teenage years to help her mother while her father was away during the war. The first thing you remember about “Rosie” was her magnetic personality. She was always smiling and loved to kid around. She was a people person and always went out of her way to say hello. Rose made friends easily and was a great cook who could whip up a meal in no time. She loved sharing her meals with family and neighbors or any visitors who stopped by. Rose was a loving mother to her family and caretaker to her husband in his later years. They were supporters of St. Jude’s and many other charities. Rose & Joe were generous, many times beyond their means, helping those in need: family, friends or strangers. After retirement Rose worked at various jobs and was very active into her 80s. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed visits from Sister Patricia and her ministry, which kept her up to date with the parish. Rose liked playing Bingo and regularly attended Our Lady of Fatima church in Secane, PA. She loved Our Lord Jesus and His Blessed Mother. She prayed the rosary daily. Rose was married for 70 years to her late husband, Joseph Froio, who passed away in January 2018. Rose had three children: Joseph (deceased), Christine (Don), Anthony (Kathleen). She also had three grandchildren: Joey (Shannon), Anthony (Stacey) and Dana (Joe) and eight great-grandchildren: Chase, Tessa, Adriana, Emma, Lucy, Joey, Vincent and Gigi. Family and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday Oct. 11 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood and Saturday Oct 12 from 9:45 – 10:45 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Internment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. Memorial contributions in Rose’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at . Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 10, 2019